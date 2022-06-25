Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $94.65

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.65.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $1,010,234. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.