The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $140.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

