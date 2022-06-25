Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMGNF. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

