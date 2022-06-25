Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Target Price at $83.58

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Equitable Group stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

