Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $56.38

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,504,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

