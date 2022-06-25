Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT at $12.68

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBDRY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.74) to €12.60 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.81%.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.