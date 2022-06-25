IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $60.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $818.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $308,535. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

