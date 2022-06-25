Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $16.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

