Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $60.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE ALLY opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

