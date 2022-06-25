Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$13.45

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

TSE NVA opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.94.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

