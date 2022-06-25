Contrasting Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.27%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.22 -$36.70 million ($1.64) -5.77 SentinelOne $204.80 million 36.08 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -18.52

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -7.50% N/A -2.55% SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

