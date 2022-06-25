Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Price Target at $181.50

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herc by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,521,000.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

