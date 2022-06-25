Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $111.29

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

