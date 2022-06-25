Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $29.27

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $26.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.