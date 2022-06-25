Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 509,987 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.27.
Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.