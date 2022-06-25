Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.94. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 1,337 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.05.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$196.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

