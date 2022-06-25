Methanex Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

