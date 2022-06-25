Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.35

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $29.19. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 1,077,084 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

