Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $758.70

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.70 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.36). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 764 ($9.36), with a volume of 5,036 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £446.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 761.88.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)
