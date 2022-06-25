Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $758.70

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.70 ($9.29) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.36). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 764 ($9.36), with a volume of 5,036 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £446.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 761.88.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.