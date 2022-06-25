Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 180

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 195 to CHF 180 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.88.

Schindler stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.48. Schindler has a 52 week low of $169.40 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

