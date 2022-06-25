Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 2,290

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,720.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

