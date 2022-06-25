UBS Group Lowers National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target to GBX 320

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

NXPGF stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.