Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QUILF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.72)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 198.33 ($2.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.08.

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

