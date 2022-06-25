Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target Cut to €6.30

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.30 ($6.63) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.00 ($9.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.