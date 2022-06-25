Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to SEK 88

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 94 to SEK 88 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

