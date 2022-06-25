Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,807.16 and last traded at $1,807.16. Approximately 2,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,889.84.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,255.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.