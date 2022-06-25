Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $17.57

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.