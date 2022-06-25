Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $17.57

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.