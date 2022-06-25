Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $26.17

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,359 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the first quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

