InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $7.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in InnovAge by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.49. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. InnovAge had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.