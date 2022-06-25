Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $46.57

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

LRCDF opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

