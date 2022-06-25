Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $840.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 847,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

