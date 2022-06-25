Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$39.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

LIF stock opened at C$30.15 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.28 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.65%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

