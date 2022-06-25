Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89). Research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $7,985,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

