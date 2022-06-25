Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $393.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.81.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.