Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $139.63

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

