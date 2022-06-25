eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $17.29 Average PT from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eHealth by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in eHealth by 473.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

