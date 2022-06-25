Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $31.54

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 32.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ENI will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.