Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $445.80

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.80.
Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
