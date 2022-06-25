Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $324.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

