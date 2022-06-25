Head-To-Head Survey: ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) and The Competition

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ABVC BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ABVC BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma Competitors 2631 12329 38460 607 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.66%. Given ABVC BioPharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ABVC BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -287.25% -148.54% ABVC BioPharma Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.29% -9.09%

Risk & Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 -$12.84 million -1.50 ABVC BioPharma Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.62

ABVC BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ABVC BioPharma competitors beat ABVC BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

