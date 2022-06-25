Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$17.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE CGX opened at C$11.35 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.82.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

