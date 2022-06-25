Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$17.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
TSE CGX opened at C$11.35 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.82.
Cineplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
