Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) Critical Survey

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Flasr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Latham Group and Flasr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 109.76%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Flasr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -10.95% 1.61% 0.71% Flasr N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Latham Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flasr has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Flasr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 1.50 -$62.35 million ($0.66) -11.97 Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flasr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Latham Group beats Flasr on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Flasr (Get Rating)

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

