2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $24.40 Average PT from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. 2U has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.