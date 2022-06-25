Contrasting Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 10.88% 45.30% 10.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ebang International and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 3 20 0 2.87

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $241.35, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Ebang International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $51.45 million 1.01 $4.43 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $1.38 billion 19.38 $145.45 million $1.17 169.57

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ebang International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical networks, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

