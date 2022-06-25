FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AMERCO Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMERCO in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $58.27 for the year. The consensus estimate for AMERCO’s current full-year earnings is $58.27 per share.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UHAL stock opened at $481.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 14.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 301.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

