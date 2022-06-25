FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

