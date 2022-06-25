Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

