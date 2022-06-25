Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chewy by 3,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 257,999 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

