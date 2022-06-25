FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

