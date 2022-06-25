Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $26.16

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

